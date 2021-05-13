Lottery Sambad Result 12.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Faithful Morning

Nagaland is undoubtedly considered one of many 13 states to salvage the authority to host staunch type lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is authentic. People in and spherical Nagaland accumulate a unbelievable completely different to protect discontinuance a salvage a look at their appropriate fortune and protect discontinuance a noteworthy amount of money. The tag of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Enlighten Lotteries.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Would possibly 12

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can protect discontinuance dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Devoted morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Wednesday at 11: 00 am. The implications might nicely even be checked on the protected web web web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games which can be stated below-

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Enlighten Lottery Sambad: Elementary Issues to remember

The Nagaland Enlighten Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Enlighten Lotteries. For these which can be undoubtedly considered one of many winners on the itemizing, then you must flip in your tag with a reproduction of the enlighten types readily available on-line. The tag supplied needs to be intact and with out injury. Alongside with the enlighten originate, you would possibly need to put a govt-known picture ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.