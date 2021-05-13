Lottery Sambad Result 12.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherished Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Costly Cherished Morning' lottery is a most well-liked weekly lottery held each Wednesday. The ticket's face value is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery ticket holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there could perhaps be a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The scheme of Monday's weekly lottery 'Costly Cherished Morning' might be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Converse Lottery Sambad Outcomes May perhaps properly moreover 12

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Admire Morning’ – It is carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Treasure Morning’ – It is carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Treasured Morning’ – It is carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Treasure Morning’ – It is carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Treasured Morning’ – It is carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Treasure Morning’ – It is carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize establishing of the Sikkim Converse Lottery Sambad

The Sikkim Lottery latest consequence for on the current time have been up to date at 11: 55 am on the kindly internet web page i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.