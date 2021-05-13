Lottery Sambad Result 12.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak' is a most favourite weekly lottery held on Wednesday. The price of a single heed is ₹6. The foremost prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of high-quality heed holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to totally different high-quality winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery heed holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery might per likelihood be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Wednesday “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” lottery takes plot. The wonderful prize obtained in Sambad Wednesday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there may be moreover a consolation prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Disclose Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” are introduced each Wednesday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery strategies bear their legit internet state the place they expose the outcomes.

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might probably per likelihood per likelihood nicely 12

West Bengal converse lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged beneath-

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is a long way carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is a long way carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is a long way carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is a long way carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is a long way carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is a long way carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Disclose Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is a long way carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The foremost prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Primary points to be aware

In case your lottery heed fits the profitable amount, then it’s possible you’ll per likelihood nicely probably probably additionally have to be expose sooner than the West Bengal Gazette plot of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery might per likelihood be high-quality for easiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal converse lottery end result's day. The quantity and the heed might per likelihood be verified for authenticity. Submit the overall job, one can salvage the profitable amount dwelling. The plot of job for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Disclose Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the amount might per likelihood be obtained after the deduction of taxes.