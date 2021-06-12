Lottery Sambad Result 12.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Gentle Morning

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to own the authority to host ample lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is glossy. People in and round Nagaland acquire a superb fairly loads of to attempt their supreme fortune and take away a actually in depth sum of cash. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Specific Lotteries.

Nagaland Specific Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 12

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can seize home ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Monday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes would per probability be checked on the respectable internet house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which can effectively per probability effectively be talked about below-

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Specific Lottery Sambad: Basic Points to protect in thoughts

The Nagaland Specific Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Specific Lotteries. Everytime you occur to are one among the winners on the checklist, then it is a actually nice to flip to your designate with a replica of the assert sorts readily out there on-line. The designate launched must be intact and with out harm. Along with the assert make, it is a should to attach a authorities-known photograph ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities is not very any longer going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.