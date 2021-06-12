Lottery Sambad Result 12.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ostrich Evening

Nagaland is with out doubt one of many 13 states to have the authority to host wonderful lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is customary. Of us in and spherical Nagaland fetch a predominant alternative to analyze cross-take a have a look at their luck and retract a considerable amount of money. The construct of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Affirm Lotteries.

Nagaland: Affirm Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 12

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can retract dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 can be granted. The ‘Expensive Ostrich’ evening lottery consequence is introduced every day at 7 pm. The implications may perchance perchance effectively even be checked on the official web house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.inlotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which might be talked about below-

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery: “Expensive Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Affirm Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to retract into fable

The Nagaland Affirm Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Affirm Lotteries. Whilst you occur to is at chance of be one of many winners on the checklist, then it is wished to point out on your construct with a duplicate of the declare varieties accessible on-line. The construct outfitted can have to be intact and with out hurt. On the facet of the declare develop, or not it’s vital to affix a authorities-known picture ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities is not going to obtain tampered or mutilated tickets.