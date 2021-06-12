Lottery Sambad Result 12.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Valuable Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Purposeful Morning' lottery is a well-liked weekly lottery held each Saturday. The label's face be aware is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery label holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there’s a consolation prize value ₹ 1,000. The blueprint of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Purposeful Morning' will seemingly be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Sigh Lottery Sambad Results June 12

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Recognize Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Luxuriate in Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Luxuriate in Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Purposeful Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It’s miles carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize be aware is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Sigh Lottery Sambad

The be aware of 1 label is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will seemingly be able to relate ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can relate ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can relate ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can relate ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as efficiently, the place the winner can relate a sum of ₹ 120. There’s additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to further than one contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most stylish finish outcome for today had been as so much as this level at 11: 55 am on the certified web sites i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.