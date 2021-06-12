Lottery Sambad Result 12.6.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar' is a well-liked weekly lottery held on Saturday. The value of a single worth is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to additional than one good worth holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for added than one winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to barely a couple of good winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery worth holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery would possibly properly be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 12

West Bengal verbalize lottery has 7 weekly video games inside the afternoon. These video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential points to position in thoughts

In case your lottery worth matches the successful quantity, then you will must be level out ahead of the West Bengal Gazette place of business for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery would possibly properly be good for final 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal verbalize lottery outcome's day. The quantity and the worth would possibly properly be verified for authenticity. Put up the full exercise, one can rob the successful quantity dwelling. The supervisor heart for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Dispute Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity would possibly properly be obtained after the deduction of taxes.