Lottery Sambad Result 13.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening

Nagaland is indubitably one in all many 13 states to indulge within the authority to host well-behaved lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is widely known. Of us in and round Nagaland deliver collectively a unbelievable alternative to salvage a discover at their wonderful fortune and train a considerable amount of cash. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Sigh Lotteries.

Nagaland: Sigh Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May maybe properly 13

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can salvage home ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Falcon’ night lottery consequence’s launched every day at 7 pm. The implications will seemingly be checked on the legit internet map, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, which can maybe maybe be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Sigh Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to take into consideration

The Nagaland Sigh Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Sigh Lotteries. Whereas you could maybe maybe maybe moreover very properly be indubitably one in all many winners on the guidelines, then it is miles the most important to flip in your mark with a replica of the whisper kinds readily obtainable on-line. The mark launched have to be intact and with out harm. Alongside aspect the whisper manufacture, you could maybe maybe maybe moreover need to join a govt-identified picture ID and passport measurement images. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.