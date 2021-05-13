Lottery Sambad Result 13.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Precious Morning

Sikkim’s 'Costly Precious Morning' lottery is a well-liked weekly lottery held every Thursday. The label's face label is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery label holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there could be a comfort prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Costly Precious Morning' will seemingly be equipped by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Whine Lottery Sambad Outcomes Would possibly perhaps 13

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Admire Morning’ – It is performed every Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Like Morning’ – It is performed every Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Cherished Morning’ – It is performed every Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Precious Morning’ – It is performed every Thursday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Fancy Morning’ – It is performed every Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Precious Morning’ – It is performed every Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Love Morning’ – It is performed every Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Whine Lottery Sambad

The label of 1 label is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner might be in a location to clarify ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can clarify ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can clarify ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can clarify ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as successfully, the place the winner can clarify a sum of ₹ 120. There will be a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to a number of contributors. The Sikkim Lottery latest consequence for this present day have been up to date at 11: 55 am on the worthwhile web web site i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.