Lottery Sambad Result 13.5.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi' is a popular weekly lottery held on Thursday. The charge of a single hint is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of respectable hint holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diversified respectable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery hint holders with matching serial numbers. The consequences of the lottery can be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi Lottery Sambad outcomes | Can also 13

West Bengal pronounce lottery has 7 weekly video games throughout the afternoon. These video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s miles carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s miles carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s miles carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s miles carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s miles carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s miles carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Inform Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s miles carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Important issues to endure in thoughts

In case your lottery hint suits the successful amount, then you definitely definately will beget to be newest sooner than the West Bengal Gazette blueprint of enterprise for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery can be respectable for most interesting 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal pronounce lottery consequence's day. The amount and the hint can be verified for authenticity. Submit the whole route of, one can elevate the successful amount dwelling. The blueprint of enterprise for the lottery and processing is situated in West Bengal Inform Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the amount can be obtained after the deduction of taxes.