Lottery Sambad Result 13.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Affectionate Morning

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to trust the authority to host right lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is accepted. People in and round Nagaland fetch a unbelievable alternative to take a seek for at their unbiased right fortune and reveal a considerable amount of money. The related price of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Mutter Lotteries.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 13

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can take residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 would maybe be granted. The Dear Affectionate morning lottery sambad end result’s introduced every and every Sunday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes will even be checked on the reputable web function, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games which can also very neatly be acknowledged beneath-

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s performed on Monday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s performed on Tuesday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s performed on Wednesday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s performed on Thursday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s performed on Friday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s performed on Saturday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s performed on Sunday night time time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Mutter Lottery Sambad: Important Points to endure in thoughts

The Nagaland Mutter Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Mutter Lotteries. Will trust to you might be one among the winners on the record, then it is foremost to flip on your price with a replica of the declare types out there on-line. The related price offered have to be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the declare create, you may wish to be a part of a authorities-recognized signify ID and passport dimension images. The authorities will not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.