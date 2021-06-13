Lottery Sambad Result 13.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hawk Evening

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to get the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is licensed. Folks in and round Nagaland collect a unimaginable alternative to are trying their success and get a considerable amount of money. The model of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Negate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Negate Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 13

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can do away with residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Hawk’ night lottery finish result’s launched day by day at 7 pm. The outcomes may even be checked on the obliging net mumble on-line, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games, which might nicely be talked about beneath-

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Negate Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to recollect

The Nagaland Negate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Negate Lotteries. When you occur to’re one among the winners on the checklist, then it’s wanted to point to your model with a reproduction of the allege sorts accessible on-line. The model offered should aloof be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the allege compose, it’s priceless to attach a executive-known {photograph} ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities will now not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.