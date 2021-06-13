Lottery Sambad Result 13.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Fancy Morning' lottery is a most popular weekly lottery held each Sunday. The designate's face value is ₹ 6. The indispensable prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery designate holders with matching serial numbers. Quite than these prizes, there’s a consolation prize value ₹ 1,000. The blueprint of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Fancy Morning' will be provided by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Clarify Lottery Sambad Results June 13

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is miles performed each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It is miles performed each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is miles performed each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles performed each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Love Morning’ – It is miles performed each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles performed each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It is miles performed each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize building of the Sikkim Clarify Lottery Sambad

The cost of 1 designate is ₹ 6. The indispensable prize winner will likely be prepared to elucidate ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as neatly, the put aside the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There may be additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a few of contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy end result for this present day had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the sterling web net web page i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.