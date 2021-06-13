Lottery Sambad Result 13.6.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati' is a well-liked weekly lottery held on Sunday. The price of a single designate is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of top of the range designate holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to different top quality winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery designate holders with matching serial numbers. The results of the lottery may perchance effectively be introduced at 4.00 PM.

On Sunday “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” lottery takes residing. The very final prize obtained in Sambad Sunday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there additionally may perchance effectively be a consolation prize of ₹1000. Results of the West Bengal Problem Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” are introduced every and every Sunday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery applications like their authentic internet pages the construct they uncover the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries latest consequence for November 3, 2019, may perchance effectively be up to date at 4 PM on the authentic internet pages i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/on the current time.html

Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Sambad outcomes | June 13

West Bengal relate lottery has 7 weekly video video games within the afternoon. These video video games are talked about beneath-

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Problem Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Vital issues to keep in mind

In case your lottery designate suits the profitable quantity, then you’re going to should be modern forward of the West Bengal Gazette residing of business for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery may perchance effectively be top quality for easiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal relate lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the designate may perchance effectively be verified for authenticity. Publish the complete course of, one can take the profitable quantity house. The residing of business for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Problem Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the quantity may perchance effectively be obtained after the deduction of taxes.