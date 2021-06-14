Lottery Sambad Result 14.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening

Nagaland is without doubt one of the 13 states to keep up the authority to host right lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is usual. People in and spherical Nagaland salvage an excellent substitute to analyze cross-take a have a look at their success and decide an extreme amount of money. The model of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Concern Lotteries.

Nagaland: Concern Lottery Sambad Outcomes – June 14

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can choose dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 might be granted. The ‘Dear Flamingo’ evening lottery finish outcome’s launched daily at 7 pm. The outcomes might perhaps presumably presumably even be checked on the great net pages, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which can be acknowledged under-

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Concern Lottery Sambad: Elementary Issues to keep up in methods

The Nagaland Concern Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Concern Lotteries. When you occur to might perhaps presumably presumably very successfully be one of many winners on the report, then it is miles obligatory to indicate in your model with a replica of the declare varieties accessible on-line. The model introduced can preserve to mild be intact and with out harm. Together with the declare connect, it is main to put a authorities-identified photograph ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities will now not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.