Lottery Sambad Result 14.6.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Loving Morning

Nagaland is among the many 13 states to soak up the authority to host merely lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is normal. Folks in and round Nagaland glean an outstanding alternative to try their simply appropriate fortune and interact a actually intensive amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Bid Lotteries.

Nagaland Bid Lottery Sambad Outcomes for June 14

The main prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can remove house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad result’s introduced each Monday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes can even even be checked on the honorable net pages, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which is able to seemingly be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The main prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery Sambad: Appreciable Points to protect in ideas

The Nagaland Bid Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Bid Lotteries. When you will even be probably the most winners on the itemizing, then it is a great distance fundamental to show in your ticket with a replica of the notify sorts readily available on-line. The ticket offered needs to be intact and with out afflict. Together with the notify originate, you will additionally choose to attach a authorities-recognized picture ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will no longer procure tampered or mutilated tickets.

