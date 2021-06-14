Lottery Sambad Result 14.6.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Respect Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Costly Respect Morning' lottery is a most well-liked weekly lottery held each Monday. The mark's face tag is ₹ 6. The most important prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. Aside from these prizes, there might perchance be a comfort prize value ₹ 1,000. The blueprint of Monday's weekly lottery 'Costly Respect Morning' shall be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Insist Lottery Sambad Results June 14 :

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Respect Morning’ – It is carried out each Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Luxuriate in Morning’ – It is carried out each Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Cherished Morning’ – It is carried out each Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Valuable Morning’ – It is carried out each Thursday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Like Morning’ – It is carried out each Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Valuable Morning’ – It is carried out each Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Costly Luxuriate in Morning’ – It is carried out each Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize tag is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Insist Lottery Sambad

The value of 1 mark is ₹ 6. The most important prize winner will seemingly be able to snort ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can snort ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can snort ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can snort ₹ 250. There might perchance be a fifth prize as appropriately, the construct the winner can snort a sum of ₹ 120. There might perchance be additionally a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to multiple individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy outcome for immediately had been as much as this degree at 11: 55 am on the official internet pickle i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.