Lottery Sambad Result 15.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ostrich Evening

Nagaland is one among the many 13 states to keep up the authority to host passable lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is in vogue. Folks in and round Nagaland get an appropriate quite a lot of to are attempting their success and fetch a considerable amount of money. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Sing Lotteries.

Nagaland: Sing Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May maybe perchance effectively effectively 15

The important prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can bewitch home ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 will also be granted. The ‘Dear Ostrich’ night lottery finish result’s launched on day-to-day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes might effectively effectively moreover be checked on the expedient web function, i.e. nagalandlotteries.inlotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, which might effectively effectively be said below-

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s performed on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s performed on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s performed on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s performed on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s performed on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s performed on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s performed on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The important prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Sing Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to be aware

The Nagaland Sing Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Sing Lotteries. Everytime you’re one among the many winners on the guidelines, then it’s wanted to reveal in your ticket with a copy of the disclose sorts available on-line. The ticket offered must be intact and with out rupture. Alongside facet the disclose construct, it’s important to attach a executive-known photograph ID and passport measurement pictures. The authorities won’t get dangle of tampered or mutilated tickets.