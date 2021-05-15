Lottery Sambad Result 15.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Valuable Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasured Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held each Saturday. The mark's face price is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. Relatively then these prizes, there’s a consolation prize price ₹ 1,000. The scheme of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasured Morning' can be launched by 11.55 AM.

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It is miles performed each Monday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is miles performed each Tuesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is miles performed each Wednesday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles performed each Thursday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Adore Morning’ – It is miles performed each Friday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles performed each Saturday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It is miles performed each Sunday morning and the implications are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize price is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Disclose Lottery Sambad

The related fee of 1 mark is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner can be in an area to suppose ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can suppose ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can suppose ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can suppose ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as well, the hold the winner can suppose a sum of ₹ 120. There shall be a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a pair of individuals. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy consequence for on the current time had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the nice internet area i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.