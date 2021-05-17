Lottery Sambad Result 15.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' is a most well-liked weekly lottery held on Monday. The price of a single impress is ₹6. The precept prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to multiple kindly impress holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for multiple winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to totally totally different kindly winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery impress holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will possible be launched at 4.00 PM.

On Monday “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” lottery takes state of affairs. The final word prize obtained in Sambad Monday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there may be furthermore a comfort prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Direct Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” are launched each Monday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery techniques personal their knowledgeable web location the set up they direct the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries most original outcome for December 16, 2019, will possible be up to date at 4 PM on the knowledgeable web location i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/at the present time.html

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Sambad outcomes | Would per probability effectively additionally 15

West Bengal declare lottery has 7 weekly video games throughout the afternoon. These video games are mentioned below-

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s miles carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s miles carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s miles carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s miles carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s miles carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s miles carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Direct Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s miles carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The precept prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential points to find out on into consideration

In case your lottery impress matches the a hit amount, then you could perchance perchance perchance have to be modern prior to the West Bengal Gazette state of affairs of labor for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery will possible be kindly for decrease than 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal declare lottery outcome's day. The amount and the impress will possible be verified for authenticity. Put up the overall route of, one could make a selection the a hit quantity dwelling. The placement of labor for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Direct Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will possible be purchased after the deduction of taxes.