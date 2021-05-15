Lottery Sambad Result 15.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar' is a standard weekly lottery held on Saturday. The value of a single designate is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The comfort prize is ₹1,000, granted to a few good designate holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a few winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to totally different good winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery designate holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery will probably be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might presumably maybe maybe 15

West Bengal specific lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are mentioned under-

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Bid Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Very important points to attain in ideas

In case your lottery designate suits the successful quantity, then you definitely definately’ll wish to be new outdated to the West Bengal Gazette place of work for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will probably be good for totally 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal specific lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the designate will probably be verified for authenticity. Submit the ultimate process, one can take the successful quantity dwelling. The place of work for the lottery and processing is situated in West Bengal Bid Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the quantity will probably be purchased after the deduction of taxes.