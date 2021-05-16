Lottery Sambad Result 16.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Treasure Morning' lottery is a popular weekly lottery held each Sunday. The model's face label is ₹ 6. The precept prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery model holders with matching serial numbers. As antagonistic to those prizes, there’s a comfort prize value ₹ 1,000. The plot of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Treasure Morning' will likely be geared up by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Declare Lottery Sambad Results May per probability maybe properly 16

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Devour Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasure Morning’ – It is miles carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Declare Lottery Sambad

The value of 1 model is ₹ 6. The precept prize winner will likely be able to difficulty ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There might per probability be a fifth prize as properly, the set aside the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There’ll probably be a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to loads of folks. The Sikkim Lottery most up-to-date consequence for this present day have been as a lot as this degree at 11: 55 am on the legit net dwelling i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.