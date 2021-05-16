Lottery Sambad Result 16.5.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Ichamati' is a popular weekly lottery held on Sunday. The related cost of a single label is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a couple of reputable label holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a couple of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to assorted reputable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery label holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery might be launched at 4.00 PM.

On Sunday “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” lottery takes declare. One of the best prize obtained in Sambad Sunday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there is perhaps additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Command Lottery Sambad “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” are launched each Sunday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery techniques comprise their beneficiant internet pages the set they image the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries most up-to-date end result for November 3, 2019, might be up to date at 4 PM on the beneficiant internet pages i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/at the moment.html

Dear Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might maybe properly 16

West Bengal declare lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are stated below-

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It is a methods carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It is a methods carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It is a methods carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It is a methods carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It is a methods carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It is a methods carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Command Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It is a methods carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Crucial points to be happy in ideas

In case your lottery label matches the profitable quantity, then you could presumably properly can comprise to be most up-to-date before the West Bengal Gazette declare of enterprise for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery might be reputable for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal declare lottery end result's day. The quantity and the label might be verified for authenticity. Put up the full approach, one can have the profitable amount dwelling. The declare of enterprise for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Command Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the amount might be acquired after the deduction of taxes.