Lottery Sambad Result 17.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening

Nagaland is one in every of the 13 states to have the authority to host beneficiant lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is in sort. People in and spherical Nagaland earn a wonderful alternative to attempt their luck and rob a mighty amount of money. The mark of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Convey Lotteries.

Nagaland: Convey Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May possibly maybe probably 17

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can snatch dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 may probably be granted. The ‘Dear Flamingo’ night lottery result’s provided on every day foundation at 7 pm. The outcomes can also very correctly be checked on the kindly net area, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which might probably properly be stated below-

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Convey Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to bear in mind

The Nagaland Convey Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Convey Lotteries. Concurrently you might be one in every of the winners on the record, then it is wanted to show to your mark with a reproduction of the declare kinds available on-line. The mark provided wishes to be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the declare have, it is a will need to have to attach a executive-known photograph ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will now not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.