Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle

Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle
Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle
Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: Nagaland Insist Lottery Dear Eagle

Nagaland is definitely just a few of the 13 states to personal the authority to host upright lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is commonplace. People in and spherical Nagaland fetch a superb alternative to appear at out their luck and rob fairly fairly some huge cash. The tag of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Insist Lotteries.

Nagaland: Insist Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Might presumably presumably properly 19

 

 

The vital factor prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can clutch dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 may be granted. The ‘Dear Eagle’ evening lottery result’s provided on each day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes might perchance presumably moreover be checked on the respectable net construct, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video games, which might be acknowledged below-

  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s miles carried out on Monday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.
  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s miles carried out on Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.
  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s miles carried out on Wednesday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.
  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s miles carried out on Thursday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.
  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s miles carried out on Friday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.
  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s miles carried out on Saturday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.
  • Nagaland Insist Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s miles carried out on Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 7 pm. The vital factor prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Insist Lottery Sambad: Elementary Points to endure in ideas

The Nagaland Insist Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Insist Lotteries. When that you’d be ready to presumably presumably be absolutely just a few of the winners on the guidelines, then it is obligatory to reveal in your tag with a duplicate of the reveal types accessible on-line. The tag provided should be intact and with out harm. Together with the reveal get, or not it’s essential to assign a authorities-diagnosed painting ID and passport dimension images. The authorities isn’t any longer going to sincere get tampered or mutilated tickets.

