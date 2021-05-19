Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Faithful Morning

Nagaland is one among the many 13 states to dangle the authority to host jail lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is present. Of us in and round Nagaland salvage a unbelievable completely different to try their success and acquire a grand amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Assert Lotteries.

Nagaland Assert Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Could perhaps nicely 19

The precept prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can expend residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Devoted morning lottery sambad end result’s introduced each Wednesday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes may perhaps even be checked on the official internet dwelling, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games which can be said underneath-

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The precept prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Assert Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to remember

The Nagaland Assert Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Assert Lotteries. Every time you’re one among the many winners on the itemizing, then it’s wished to flip in your ticket with a replica of the recount kinds readily accessible on-line. The ticket introduced will dangle to be intact and with out damage. Alongside with the recount make, or not it’s basic to attach a government-acknowledged picture ID and passport measurement footage. The authorities will now no longer acquire tampered or mutilated tickets.