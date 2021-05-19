Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherished Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Cherished Morning' lottery is a most popular weekly lottery held every Wednesday. The heed's face value is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery heed holders with matching serial numbers. As a substitute of those prizes, there may probably be a consolation prize value ₹ 1,000. The blueprint of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Cherished Morning' will likely be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Thunder Lottery Sambad Outcomes Might perchance perchance perchance presumably 19

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s carried out every Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It’s carried out every Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out every Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out every Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It’s carried out every Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out every Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Like Morning’ – It’s carried out every Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize building of the Sikkim Thunder Lottery Sambad

The hint of 1 heed is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will likely be in an area to advise ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can advise ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can advise ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can advise ₹ 250. There is a fifth prize as neatly, the impact the winner can advise a sum of ₹ 120. There’ll likely be a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a number of contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most modern finish end result for presently time have been as lots as this stage at 11: 55 am on the official internet area i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.