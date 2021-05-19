Lottery Sambad Result 19.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak’ is a well-liked weekly lottery held on Wednesday. The price of a single mark is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to additional than one worthwhile mark holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for additional than one winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to varied worthwhile winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. The implications of the lottery will likely be launched at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might 19

West Bengal educate lottery has 7 weekly video video games throughout the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged underneath-

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Clarify Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Essential points to take into accout

In case your lottery mark matches the a success amount, then you definately definately’ll need to be assert previous to the West Bengal Gazette workplace for claiming the prize. The amount and the lottery will likely be worthwhile for worthwhile 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal educate lottery end result’s day. The amount and the mark will likely be verified for authenticity. Publish your whole route of, one can elevate the a success amount residence. The workplace for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Clarify Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the amount will likely be purchased after the deduction of taxes.