Lottery Sambad Result 20.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to personal the authority to host ethical lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is long-established. Of us in and spherical Nagaland get a unbelievable alternative to strive their luck and take away a mighty amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Reveal Lotteries.

Nagaland: Reveal Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Would possibly perchance nicely perchance 20

The principle prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can protect shut home ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Falcon’ evening lottery consequence is introduced on on day by day foundation foundation at 7 pm. The outcomes may nicely even be checked on the respected web web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, which can be talked about below-

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is a long way carried out on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is a long way carried out on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is a long way carried out on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is a long way carried out on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is a long way carried out on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is a long way carried out on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is a long way carried out on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The principle prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Reveal Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Points to bear in suggestions

The Nagaland Reveal Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Reveal Lotteries. At any time when you might be one among the winners on the document, then it is compulsory to show in your ticket with a reproduction of the declare types accessible on-line. The ticket outfitted needs to be intact and with out damage. Together with the declare originate, or not it is a should to put a authorities-known {photograph} ID and passport measurement photographs. The authorities isn’t any longer going to secure tampered or mutilated tickets.