Lottery Sambad Result 21.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Treasure Morning Results

Sikkim State Lottery Sambad Results Might effectively effectively 21

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s far accomplished each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize fee is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Prize construction of the Sikkim State Lottery Sambad

The label of 1 hint is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will probably be in a subject to order ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can order ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can order ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can order ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize in addition, the assign the winner can order a sum of ₹ 120. There may be moreover a comfort prize of ₹1000 which is given to further than one contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most modern consequence for instantly had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the obedient on-line web page i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.