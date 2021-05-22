Lottery Sambad Result 22.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Ostrich Evening

Nagaland is considered considered one of many 13 states to agree with the authority to host true lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is accepted. Of us in and round Nagaland protected a unimaginable alternative to try their luck and purchase a considerable amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Direct Lotteries.

Nagaland: Direct Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Might properly perchance presumably 22

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can procure dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 can also be granted. The ‘Dear Ostrich’ night lottery end result’s introduced every day at 7 pm. The outcomes may perchance moreover moreover be checked on the honorable web self-discipline, i.e. nagalandlotteries.inlotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, which might per likelihood be talked about below-

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s performed on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s performed on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s performed on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s performed on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s performed on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s performed on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s performed on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Direct Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Points to endure in thoughts

The Nagaland Direct Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Direct Lotteries. While you might be considered considered one of many winners on the record, then it is good to show in your label with a replica of the declare varieties readily accessible on-line. The label introduced needs to be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the declare fabricate, it’s important to glue a govt-diagnosed describe ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.