Lottery Sambad Result 22.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Valuable Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Valuable Morning' lottery is a most popular weekly lottery held each Saturday. The hint's face label is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery hint holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there may very well be a consolation prize charge ₹ 1,000. The blueprint of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Valuable Morning' will probably be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Roar Lottery Sambad Outcomes May probably maybe 21

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s carried out each Monday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It’s carried out each Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out each Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out each Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It’s carried out each Friday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It’s carried out each Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Fancy Morning’ – It’s carried out each Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize building of the Sikkim Roar Lottery Sambad

The charge of 1 hint is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner shall be able to recount ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can recount ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can recount ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can recount ₹ 250. There’s a fifth prize as efficiently, the place the winner can recount a sum of ₹ 120. There may be additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to further than one contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy finish outcome for this present day preserve been up up to now at 11: 55 am on the dependable internet position i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.