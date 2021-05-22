Lottery Sambad Result 22.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangasree Damodar Results

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangasree Damodar' is a popular weekly lottery held on Saturday. The stamp of a single label is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of legit label holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to diversified legit winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery label holders with matching serial numbers. The outcomes of the lottery could be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangasree Damodar Lottery Sambad outcomes | May perhaps perhaps moreover 22

West Bengal bid lottery has 7 weekly video video games inside the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s performed on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s performed on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s performed on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s performed on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s performed on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s performed on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Impart Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s performed on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Vital points to rob into story

In case your lottery label fits the fantastic quantity, then you definitely definately must be exhibit forward of the West Bengal Gazette area of business for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery could be legit for best 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal bid lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the label could be verified for authenticity. Publish the full job, one can rob the fantastic amount residence. The area of business for the lottery and processing is located in West Bengal Impart Lotteries Division. Publish verification, the amount could be acquired after the deduction of taxes.