Lottery Sambad Result 23.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Hawk Evening

Nagaland is undoubtedly a number of of the 13 states to soak up the authority to host provocative lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is normal. Of us in and spherical Nagaland find a unparalleled alternative to check out out their luck and take a substantial amount of money. The worth of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Exclaim Lotteries.

Nagaland: Exclaim Lottery Sambad Outcomes – May perhaps 23

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can expend residence ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Hawk’ night lottery outcome’s offered on each day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes can be checked on the actual net instruct on-line, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, that are stated below-

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Exclaim Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Points to bear in mind

The Nagaland Exclaim Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Exclaim Lotteries. Concurrently you’re undoubtedly a number of of the winners on the guidelines, then it’s worthwhile to show in your worth with a replica of the declare varieties out there on-line. The worth offered needs to be intact and with out injure. Alongside with the declare create, you need to all the time be part of a executive-known guidelines ID and passport dimension photos. The authorities will now not glean tampered or mutilated tickets.