Lottery Sambad Result 23.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Love Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Adore Morning' lottery is a most traditional weekly lottery held each Sunday. The mark's face label is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery mark holders with matching serial numbers. Relatively than these prizes, there’s a consolation prize cost ₹ 1,000. The process of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Adore Morning' will seemingly be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Comment Lottery Sambad Outcomes Can also 23

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Recognize Morning’ – It’s carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Enjoyment of Morning’ – It’s carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Adore Morning’ – It’s carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Valuable Morning’ – It’s carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Adore Morning’ – It’s carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize label is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize improvement of the Sikkim Comment Lottery Sambad

The label of 1 mark is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will seemingly be able to advise ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can advise ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can advise ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can advise ₹ 250. There may very well be a fifth prize as appropriately, the place the winner can advise a sum of ₹ 120. There may very well be furthermore a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a number of members. The Sikkim Lottery most trendy finish outcome for this present day had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the dependable internet standing i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.