Lottery Sambad Result 23.5.2021: West Bengal Lottery Dear Bangasree Ichamati Results

On Sunday “Costly Bangasree Ichamati” lottery takes yell. The very best prize gained in Sambad Sunday lottery is ₹50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹9000. The third prize is ₹500, and the fourth prize is ₹250. The fifth prize is ₹120, and there’s additionally a comfort prize of ₹1000. Outcomes of the West Bengal Comment Lottery Sambad “Costly Bangasree Ichamati” are introduced each Sunday at 4 pm. The West Bengal Lottery strategies bear their official web location the connect they inform the outcomes. West Bengal Sambad Lotteries newest finish end result for November 3, 2019, will probably be as much as this degree at 4 PM on the official web location i.e. http://www.lotterysambad.com/at the present time.html

Costly Bangasree Ichamati Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might perchance 23

West Bengal yell lottery has 7 weekly video video games within the afternoon. These video video games are talked about below-

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Comment Lottery: “Costly Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Vital points to remember

In case your lottery designate matches the successful quantity, then you definitely positively bear to be display sooner than the West Bengal Gazette yell of job for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will probably be useful for loads of environment friendly 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal yell lottery finish end result's day. The quantity and the designate will probably be verified for authenticity. Submit the entire route of, one can decide the successful quantity dwelling. The yell of job for the lottery and processing is positioned in West Bengal Comment Lotteries Division. Submit verification, the quantity will probably be obtained after the deduction of taxes.