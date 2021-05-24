Lottery Sambad Result 24.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Flamingo Evening

Nagaland is no doubt one in every of many 13 states to understand the authority to host upright lotteries. Nagaland’s night time time lottery sambad is normal. Folks in and spherical Nagaland get a inconceivable varied to establish out their success and fetch a considerable amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Declare Lotteries.

Nagaland: Declare Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Might per likelihood additionally 24

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can expend dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 might per likelihood effectively be granted. The ‘Dear Flamingo’ night time time lottery finish consequence’s launched every day at 7 pm. The outcomes might per likelihood effectively be checked on the official web site on-line, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, which can be mentioned below-

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is a methods carried out on Monday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is a methods carried out on Tuesday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is a methods carried out on Wednesday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is a methods carried out on Thursday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is a methods carried out on Friday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is a methods carried out on Saturday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is a methods carried out on Sunday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Declare Lottery Sambad: Distinguished Issues to remember

The Nagaland Declare Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Declare Lotteries. Whereas it is attainable you may per likelihood effectively effectively presumably be one in every of many winners on the checklist, then it is a methods beneficial to flip to your label with a duplicate of the practice varieties obtainable on-line. The label provided needs to be intact and with out harm. Together with the practice map, it’s mandatory to hitch a authorities-identified picture ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will now not settle for tampered or mutilated tickets.