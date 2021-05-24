Lottery Sambad Result 24.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Loving Morning

Nagaland is probably going one among many 13 states to have the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is accepted. Of us in and spherical Nagaland get a superb alternative to try their best fortune and protect a considerable amount of cash. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Utter Lotteries.

Nagaland Utter Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Can also neutral 24

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can expend residence ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad result’s launched each Monday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes would possibly maybe even be checked on the legit internet construct, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video games which might be acknowledged under-

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Utter Lottery Sambad: Very important Issues to recollect

The Nagaland Utter Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Utter Lotteries. Must you moreover mght can possibly be one among many winners on the guidelines, then it’s miles obligatory to show in your ticket with a replica of the declare varieties out there on-line. The ticket launched needs to be intact and with out wretchedness. Together with the declare diagram, or not it’s principal to attach a executive-acknowledged image ID and passport measurement footage. The authorities will no longer accept tampered or mutilated tickets.

