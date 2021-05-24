Lottery Sambad Result 24.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Respect Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Admire Morning' lottery is a common weekly lottery held each Monday. The price's face value is ₹ 6. The numerous prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery value holders with matching serial numbers. Apart from these prizes, there’s a comfort prize value ₹ 1,000. The plan of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Admire Morning' can be launched by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Educate Lottery Sambad Outcomes Could perchance presumably 24 :

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s far carried out each Monday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Prize construction of the Sikkim Educate Lottery Sambad

The Sikkim Lottery most trendy end result for right this moment time had been up to this point at 11: 55 am on the great net spot i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.