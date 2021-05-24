Lottery Sambad Result 24.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta' is a typical weekly lottery held on Monday. The fee of a single designate is ₹6. The mandatory prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a pair of favorable designate holders. The 2nd prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a pair of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to a variety of favorable winners. The fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery designate holders with matching serial numbers. The consequences of the lottery will probably be introduced at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta Lottery Sambad outcomes | Might perhaps per probability merely 24

West Bengal declare lottery has 7 weekly video video games within the afternoon. These video video games are acknowledged below-

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Increase Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the consequences are declared at 4: 00 pm. The mandatory prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Major points to assign in thoughts

In case your lottery designate matches the profitable quantity, then you definately definately will might effectively per probability effectively preserve to aloof be most as a lot because the second ahead of the West Bengal Gazette put of commercial for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will probably be favorable for best 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal declare lottery finish outcome's day. The quantity and the designate will probably be verified for authenticity. Put up your total course of, one can choose the profitable amount home. The put of commercial for the lottery and processing is situated in West Bengal Increase Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the amount will probably be acquired after the deduction of taxes.