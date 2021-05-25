Lottery Sambad Result 25.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Parrot

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to be happy the authority to host correct lotteries. Nagaland’s evening lottery sambad is customary. Of us in and round Nagaland get a unbelievable alternative to buy a peep at their success and buy a in fact intensive sum of money. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Narrate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Narrate Lottery Sambad Outcomes Might properly simply 25

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can buy residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The ‘Dear Parrot’ evening lottery finish result’s introduced every and every day at 7 pm. The outcomes may presumably per likelihood moreover be checked on the legit on-line web page materials, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games, which might be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is performed on Monday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is performed on Tuesday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is performed on Wednesday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is performed on Thursday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is performed on Friday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is performed on Saturday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is performed on Sunday evening, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Narrate Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to defend in solutions

The Nagaland Narrate Lottery is performed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Narrate Lotteries. Should you are one among the winners on the itemizing, then it’s wanted to flip in your designate with a replica of the bellow varieties accessible on-line. The designate introduced needs to be intact and with out harm. Together with the bellow perform, that you simply simply could be succesful to deserve to attach a authorities-identified bellow ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities should not be going to simply earn tampered or mutilated tickets.