Lottery Sambad Result 25.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Sincere Morning

Nagaland is among the most 13 states to relish the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is allowed. People in and round Nagaland purchase a inconceivable different to relish interplay a watch at their luck and resolve a great deal of money. The mannequin of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Instruct Lotteries.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Could effectively effectively 25

The essential prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can have interaction residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A comfort prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Costly Loving morning lottery sambad result’s introduced each Monday at 11: 55 am. The outcomes will most definitely be checked on the genuine net house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which might be acknowledged underneath-

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Flamingo” – It’s finished on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Parrot” – It’s finished on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Eagle” – It’s finished on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Falcon” – It’s finished on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Vulture” – It’s finished on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Ostrich” – It’s finished on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery: “Costly Hawk” – It’s finished on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The essential prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Instruct Lottery Sambad: Useful Points to be unsleeping

The Nagaland Instruct Lottery is completed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Instruct Lotteries. Throughout the occasion you might be going to be some of the winners on the record, then it is necessary to show to your mannequin with a replica of the declare varieties readily available on-line. The mannequin offered could effectively merely unruffled be intact and with out harm. Together with the declare type, it is necessary to affix a executive-known articulate ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities is not going to accept tampered or mutilated tickets.