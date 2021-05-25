Lottery Sambad Result 25.5.2021: West Bengal State Lottery Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Resul

West Bengal Lottery Sambad ‘Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha' is a well-liked weekly lottery held on Tuesday. The worth of a single tag is ₹6. The primary prize is ₹50 lakhs. The consolation prize is ₹1,000, granted to a great deal of nice tag holders. The second prize is ₹9,000. The third prize is ₹500 for a great deal of winners whereas the 4th prize of ₹250 is awarded to assorted nice winners. The Fifth prize of ₹120 is given to many lottery tag holders with matching serial numbers. The implications of the lottery will most most certainly be offered at 4.00 PM.

Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha Lottery Sambad outcomes | May presumably nicely additionally impartial 25

West Bengal instruct lottery has 7 weekly video games within the afternoon. These video games are acknowledged under-

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Teesta” – It’s carried out on Monday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Torsha” – It’s carried out on Tuesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangalakshmi Raidak” – It’s carried out on Wednesday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Bhagirathi” – It’s carried out on Thursday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangabhumi Ajay” – It’s carried out on Friday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Damodar” – It’s carried out on Saturday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

West Bengal Dispute Lottery: “Dear Bangasree Ichamati” – It’s carried out on Sunday Afternoon, and the outcomes are declared at 4: 00 pm. The primary prize is ₹50 Lakh.

Lottery Sambad outcomes: Important points to take care of in thoughts

In case your lottery tag fits the successful amount, then you definitely definately will should serene be current sooner than the West Bengal Gazette put of enterprise for claiming the prize. The quantity and the lottery will most most certainly be nice for handiest 30 days from the date of declaration from the West Bengal instruct lottery consequence's day. The quantity and the tag will most most certainly be verified for authenticity. Put up the entire activity, one can choose the successful amount dwelling. The put of enterprise for the lottery and processing is present in West Bengal Dispute Lotteries Division. Put up verification, the quantity will most most certainly be purchased after the deduction of taxes.