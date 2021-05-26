Lottery Sambad Result 26.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle

Nagaland is no doubt one in every of many 13 states to comprise the authority to host right kind lotteries. Nagaland’s night time lottery sambad is customary. Of us in and spherical Nagaland procure a unbelievable alternative to attempt their success and comprise amount of money. The ticket of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Educate Lotteries.

Nagaland: Educate Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Might per likelihood 26

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can safe dwelling ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The ‘Dear Eagle’ night time lottery consequence is obtainable on day by day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes will most probably be checked on the respectable web site on-line, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games, which might be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night time, and the implications are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Educate Lottery Sambad: Essential Issues to think about

The Nagaland Educate Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Educate Lotteries. Should you might be one in every of many winners on the guidelines, then it is important to lisp in your ticket with a replica of the assert varieties available on-line. The ticket introduced wishes to be intact and with out hurt. Alongside with the assert manufacture, it might be fundamental to attach a authorities-known characterize ID and passport measurement images. The authorities is not going to earn tampered or mutilated tickets.