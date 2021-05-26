Lottery Sambad Result 26.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Faithful Morning

Nagaland is one among the 13 states to rep the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is frequent. People in and spherical Nagaland earn a terrific different to steal a ogle at their success and expend a absolutely intensive sum of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Disclose Lotteries.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Could perchance possibly 26

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can steal dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Faithful morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced every and every Wednesday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes may merely be checked on the legit net house, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video games which might possibly nicely be acknowledged below-

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is carried out on Monday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is carried out on Tuesday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is carried out on Wednesday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is carried out on Thursday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is carried out on Friday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is carried out on Saturday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is carried out on Sunday night time time, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Disclose Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to endure in suggestions

The Nagaland Disclose Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Disclose Lotteries. Should all the time you might be one among the winners on the listing, then it’s most important to current to your label with a replica of the sigh sorts obtainable on-line. The label launched must be intact and with out harm. Alongside with the sigh produce, or no longer it’s most important to hitch a authorities-diagnosed picture ID and passport dimension photographs. The authorities will no longer accept tampered or mutilated tickets.