Lottery Sambad Result 26.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Cherished Morning Results

Sikkim’s 'Dear Cherished Morning' lottery is a traditional weekly lottery held each Wednesday. The model's face value is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery model holders with matching serial numbers. Reasonably than these prizes, there might maybe be a consolation prize price ₹ 1,000. The tactic of Monday's weekly lottery 'Dear Cherished Morning' will doubtless be introduced by 11.55 AM.

Sikkim Utter Lottery Sambad Outcomes Might 26

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Respect Morning’ – It’s carried out each Monday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s carried out each Tuesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Cherished Morning’ – It’s carried out each Wednesday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Treasured Morning’ – It’s carried out each Thursday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s carried out each Friday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Invaluable Morning’ – It’s carried out each Saturday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Dear Admire Morning’ – It’s carried out each Sunday morning and the outcomes are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize construction of the Sikkim Utter Lottery Sambad

The price of 1 model is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner will doubtless be in a residing to say ₹ 50 lakhs. The second prize holder can declare ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can declare ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can declare ₹ 250. There might maybe be a fifth prize as correctly, the put the winner can declare a sum of ₹ 120. There is called a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a pair of contributors. The Sikkim Lottery most fashionable end result for right this moment time have been up so far at 11: 55 am on the official web put i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.