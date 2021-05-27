Lottery Sambad Result 27.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Falcon Evening

Nagaland is no doubt one of many well-known 13 states to bear the authority to host lawful lotteries. Nagaland’s night lottery sambad is in style. Of us in and round Nagaland glean a superb alternative to salvage a search for at their luck and retract a widely known amount of money. The label of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Bid Lotteries.

Nagaland: Bid Lottery Sambad Outcomes – Could presumably properly properly presumably moreover merely 27

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.06 lakhs. The 2nd prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can salvage dwelling ₹ 250. The Fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 might be granted. The ‘Dear Falcon’ night lottery consequence is launched on every day basis at 7 pm. The outcomes might presumably presumably presumably even merely moreover be checked on the authentic web sites, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery additionally has weekly video video games, that are talked about below-

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Bid Lottery Sambad: Nicely-known Issues to bear in mind

The Nagaland Bid Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Bid Lotteries. Whenever you happen to is at likelihood of be one of many well-known winners on the report, then it’s well-known to flip in your label with a duplicate of the declare types available on-line. The label provided desires to be intact and with out wreck. Together with the declare assemble, or not it’s well-known to attach a govt-known photograph ID and passport dimension pictures. The authorities will now not get tampered or mutilated tickets.