Lottery Sambad Result 27.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Kind Morning

Nagaland is no doubt considered one of many 13 states to bear the authority to host merely lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is favourite. Of us in and spherical Nagaland get dangle of a unbelievable alternative to make the most of a bear a study their final fortune and make the most of a considerable sum of money. The impress of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Difficulty Lotteries.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Might additionally 27

The predominant prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can make the most of house ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is moreover granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad result’s equipped each Monday at 11: 00 am. The outcomes might be checked on the reputable internet web page, i.e. nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery moreover has weekly video video games which may maybe perchance maybe perchance be mentioned below-

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It’s carried out on Monday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It’s carried out on Tuesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It’s carried out on Wednesday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It’s carried out on Thursday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It’s carried out on Friday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It’s carried out on Saturday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It’s carried out on Sunday night, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The predominant prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Difficulty Lottery Sambad: Essential Points to set in thoughts

The Nagaland Difficulty Lottery is carried out at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Difficulty Lotteries. In case potentialities are you may perchance maybe perchance be considered one of many winners on the guidelines, then it is an useful to current on your impress with a replica of the declare varieties out there on-line. The impress equipped must be intact and with out injury. Alongside with the declare have, you favor to attach a executive-identified picture ID and passport measurement pictures. The authorities will now not get dangle of tampered or mutilated tickets.