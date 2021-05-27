Lottery Sambad Result 27.5.2021: Sikkim State Lottery Dear Precious Morning

Sikkim’s 'Expensive Precious Morning' lottery is a typical weekly lottery held each Thursday. The stamp's face value is ₹ 6. The primary prize is ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize is ₹ 9,000. The third prize is ₹ 500, the 4th prize is of ₹ 250, and the fifth prize of ₹ 120 and are given to the lottery stamp holders with matching serial numbers. Reasonably than these prizes, there may be a consolation prize worth ₹ 1,000. The draw of Monday's weekly lottery 'Expensive Precious Morning' shall be introduced by 11.55 AM.

The Seven Weekly Contests Organized by Sikkim Lottery are:

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Admire Morning’ – It is carried out each Monday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Love Morning’ – It is carried out each Tuesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Cherished Morning’ – It is carried out each Wednesday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Precious Morning’ – It is carried out each Thursday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Take pleasure in Morning’ – It is carried out each Friday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Treasured Morning’ – It is carried out each Saturday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh.

Sikkim Lottery – ‘Expensive Like Morning’ – It is carried out each Sunday morning and the results are declared at 11: 55 am. First prize value is ₹ 50 Lakh

Prize development of the Sikkim Say Lottery Sambad

The worth of 1 stamp is ₹ 6. The primary prize winner shall be able to verbalize ₹ 50 lakhs. The 2nd prize holder can verbalize ₹ 9,000 the third prize holder can verbalize ₹ 500, whereas the 4th prize holder can verbalize ₹ 250. There is a fifth prize as neatly, the set aside the winner can verbalize a sum of ₹ 120. There’s additionally a consolation prize of ₹1000 which is given to a pair of people. The Sikkim Lottery newest consequence for presently had been up to date at 11: 55 am on the professional on-line web page i.e. http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/.