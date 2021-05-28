Lottery Sambad Result 28.5.2021: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Tender Morning

Nagaland is with out doubt one of many 13 states to comprise the authority to host apt lotteries. Nagaland’s morning lottery sambad is well-liked. Folks in and spherical Nagaland get a pleasant alternative to choose a glimpse at their success and take a actually intensive amount of money. The designate of the Nagaland lottery is priced at ₹ 6. The Nagaland Lottery is organized and managed by the Directorate of Nagaland Clarify Lotteries.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery Sambad Outcomes for Might maybe merely 28

The primary prize winner will get ₹ 26.01 lakhs. The second prize winner will get ₹ 9,000. The third prize winner receives ₹ 500, and the fourth prize winner can choose residence ₹ 250. The fifth prize winner will get awarded ₹120. A consolation prize of ₹ 9,500 is furthermore granted. The Dear Loving morning lottery sambad consequence’s introduced each Monday at 11: 00 am. The results may maybe perchance additionally merely furthermore be checked on the obedient internet put, i.e. nagalandlotteries.in/lotterysambad.com. The Nagaland lottery furthermore has weekly video video games which might be acknowledged beneath-

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is completed on Monday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is completed on Tuesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.01 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is completed on Wednesday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.02 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is completed on Thursday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.03 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is completed on Friday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.04 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is completed on Saturday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.05 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is completed on Sunday evening, and the outcomes are declared at 7 pm. The primary prize is ₹ 26.06 Lakh.

Nagaland Clarify Lottery Sambad: Foremost Issues to be acutely aware

The Nagaland Clarify Lottery is completed at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. The Nagaland Lotteries are held and managed by the Director of Nagaland Clarify Lotteries. Do you could possibly would successfully be one of many winners on the itemizing, then it is necessary to flip in your designate with a replica of the notify sorts accessible on-line. The designate offered should all the time gentle be intact and with out damage. Alongside with the notify create, you comprise to attach a executive-recognized describe ID and passport measurement footage. The authorities will not accept tampered or mutilated tickets.